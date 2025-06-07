Joule Financial LLC Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Joule Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,106 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $113.95 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $118.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.47 and a 200 day moving average of $105.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

