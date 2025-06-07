SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Towneley Capital Management Inc DE

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 0.8% of Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,710,294,000 after acquiring an additional 60,504,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,109,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,829,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,387,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,909,000 after purchasing an additional 136,120 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,499 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $305.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $211.54 and a 1 year high of $317.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $300.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.44.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

