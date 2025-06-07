iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Holland Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,365 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 23.7% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GGM Financials LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. GGM Financials LLC now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $380,000. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 249,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortress Financial Group LLC now owns 12,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $61.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.24.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

