ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is Persium Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Persium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,812 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up 1.1% of Persium Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Persium Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,255 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $87.18 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $118.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.61.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

COP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

