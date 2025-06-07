iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Amundi increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,894.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $505,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,631,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.6%

IWM stock opened at $211.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.31.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

