Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lowered its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total transaction of $737,391.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,924.85. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE CI opened at $311.68 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $262.03 and a 52 week high of $370.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $323.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.15.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.39. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $65.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $388.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $388.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.39.

Get Our Latest Report on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.