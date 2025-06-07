Radnor Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $519.58 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $425.49 and a twelve month high of $545.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $492.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $504.25. The firm has a market cap of $159.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.71.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

