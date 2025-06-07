Insight Advisors LLC PA Acquires New Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 110,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $544,000. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,013,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,881,000 after acquiring an additional 331,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 115,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 65,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $132.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.00.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

