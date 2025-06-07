McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,603 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,446 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $54,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCD opened at $307.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $219.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $312.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.96.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. This represents a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

