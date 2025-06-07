Stablepoint Partners LLC Acquires 2,352 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,809 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $757,892,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $297,122,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Target by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,968,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $536,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,275 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,338,729 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,532,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,348 shares during the period. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,882,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
Target Stock Performance
Shares of TGT stock opened at $97.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.16. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22.
Target Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.23%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (down previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.70.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
