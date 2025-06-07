CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 28.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,895 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays set a $79.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $63.61 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $72.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.48%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.