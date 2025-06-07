Successful Portfolios LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 83,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,928,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $188.61 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $146.68 and a 1 year high of $207.77. The company has a market capitalization of $110.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.90.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

