Seneca House Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Seneca House Advisors lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the quarter. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $23.12 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $23.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.44. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

