Successful Portfolios LLC Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.4% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 14.2% during the first quarter. Fortress Financial Group LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,508,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.0% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. HSBC cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.26.

UPS stock opened at $98.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

