Top Value Stocks To Consider – June 6th

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock, Applied Digital, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, D-Wave Quantum, and Marvell Technology are the five Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies trading at prices believed to be below their intrinsic worth, as measured by fundamentals like earnings, book value or cash flow. Investors buy them expecting the market to eventually recognize the company’s true value and drive the stock price higher. These stocks often feature low price-to-earnings ratios, modest growth prospects and relatively high dividend yields. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (CRWV)

CRWV traded up $5.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.75. 21,114,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,560,879. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.49. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $166.63.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of NASDAQ APLD traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 160,847,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,034,414. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 6.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51. Applied Digital has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.21. The stock had a trading volume of 80,416,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,904,211. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.39. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $57.95.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

QBTS stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.66. 67,176,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,501,338. D-Wave Quantum has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $19.77. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.21 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63.

Marvell Technology (MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.65. 17,296,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,598,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.83. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $47.09 and a 1 year high of $127.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

