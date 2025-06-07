Sunflower Bank N.A. Purchases 25 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 71,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total transaction of $8,678,774.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,692,629.36. This represents a 15.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total value of $85,417.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,394.75. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,258 shares of company stock worth $20,885,067. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.00.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of MA opened at $590.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $428.86 and a 1 year high of $591.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $547.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $541.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

