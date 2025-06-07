AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Raises Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 725.0% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $1,030.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $919.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $974.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $678.66 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 target price (up previously from $900.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on ServiceNow from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,210.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,062.50.

Read Our Latest Report on NOW

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 770 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.62, for a total value of $717,347.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,842.10. This trade represents a 19.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.00, for a total transaction of $67,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,621. This trade represents a 2.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,245. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.