Intergy Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Passumpsic Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $135.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $99.85 and a 52 week high of $139.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.55.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

