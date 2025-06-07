First City Capital Management Inc. Sells 325 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

First City Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of MMM opened at $145.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. 3M has a 1 year low of $98.26 and a 1 year high of $156.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.25. The firm has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.03.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on 3M

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,045.54. The trade was a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,663.64. The trade was a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.