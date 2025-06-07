Hoese & Co LLP Has $7.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Hoese & Co LLP lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 6.8% of Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,688,000. Fortress Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period.

BATS:QUAL opened at $180.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.77. The stock has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.34 and a 1-year high of $187.26.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

