Godsey & Gibb Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 44.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471,634 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,720 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $970,862,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,302 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $458,461,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $421.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $383.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.96. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $429.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.