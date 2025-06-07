CMC Financial Group Sells 28,668 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

CMC Financial Group trimmed its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 237,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,668 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 29.4% of CMC Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. CMC Financial Group’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $13,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of COWZ opened at $54.54 on Friday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $61.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.95.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

