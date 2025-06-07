Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 117 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $200.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.43. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $205.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

