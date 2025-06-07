Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Purchases 47 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 1.6% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1,292.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,495,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,693,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $1,541,991,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 43,573.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,661,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,140,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,205 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Amgen by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,212,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,182,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,205,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,441,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,975 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Up 1.1%

Amgen stock opened at $290.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $346.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.57 and a 200 day moving average of $285.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 target price on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (down from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.22.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

