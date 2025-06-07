Impact Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,703 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Impact Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.62. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $75.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2403 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

