Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 651 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,248 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $529,562,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,676.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,593,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,420 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,309.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,522,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,357 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $232.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.84 and a 200-day moving average of $234.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.