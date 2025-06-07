Disciplined Investments LLC Purchases 208 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $602.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $561.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $583.04. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $616.22. The firm has a market cap of $591.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

