D. Scott Neal Inc. Has $1.19 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

D. Scott Neal Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.7% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0%

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $602.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $591.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $561.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $583.04.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

