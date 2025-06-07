AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 435,031.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 770,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,535,000 after purchasing an additional 770,005 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 482,040.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 419,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,117,000 after purchasing an additional 419,375 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $834,556,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $471,629,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 6,083.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 90,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,281,000 after buying an additional 89,190 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 2,612 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,728.05, for a total value of $9,737,666.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,877.35. This trade represents a 85.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,800.01, for a total transaction of $7,600,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,401.63. The trade was a 92.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,398 shares of company stock worth $45,676,997 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE AZO opened at $3,718.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,760.00 and a 12-month high of $3,916.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,693.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,487.09.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $36.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI set a $3,950.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3,900.00 to $4,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,850.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on AutoZone from $4,192.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,072.24.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

