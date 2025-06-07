Ehrlich Financial Group Invests $207,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Ehrlich Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,384.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,400,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,864 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21,217.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,034,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,109 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,785,000. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19,718.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 713,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,352,000 after purchasing an additional 709,651 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,752.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 590,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,106,000 after purchasing an additional 587,596 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $191.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $160.23 and a 12 month high of $219.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.40.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
