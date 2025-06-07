Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,267 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 218.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,494,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,739,000 after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 28,806.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 228,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,128,000 after purchasing an additional 228,144 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $478,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $293.35 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $232.57 and a 52-week high of $300.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.98 and its 200 day moving average is $283.03.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.