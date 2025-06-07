LPF Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

LPF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $56.04 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.58. The firm has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2685 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

