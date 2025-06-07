AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Sells 1,189 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Zoetis by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.14, for a total transaction of $201,029.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,244.30. The trade was a 9.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $55,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,770. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,188 shares of company stock valued at $367,289. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $170.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.70 and a 1 year high of $200.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.75.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

