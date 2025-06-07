AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Takes Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 45,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,823,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,714,000 after acquiring an additional 41,328 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 89,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:NEE opened at $72.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $148.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $86.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.64.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.