AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Purchases 189,204 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,204 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 22.9% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $50,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.59 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $79.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.66 and its 200-day moving average is $78.46.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.297 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.