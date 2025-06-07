Principia Wealth Advisory LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Principia Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 310.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JMST opened at $50.78 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $50.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.78.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

