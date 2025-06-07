Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 475 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up approximately 0.7% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $64,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,887,000 after acquiring an additional 13,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $370.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $308.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $315.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.36.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $4,645,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,109,256.33. This trade represents a 53.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 7,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.59, for a total value of $2,505,260.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 90,020 shares in the company, valued at $30,029,771.80. This trade represents a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,510 shares of company stock valued at $11,033,341. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $328.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.80. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $250.72 and a twelve month high of $351.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 12.70%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

