Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $1,442,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,847,482.42. The trade was a 8.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $192,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,996,320. The trade was a 8.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Micron Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.20.

NASDAQ MU opened at $108.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.17. The company has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

