Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by OLIO Financial Planning

OLIO Financial Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,562 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 3.0% of OLIO Financial Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,510,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Journey Beyond Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,785,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 64,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $66.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.63. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $66.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.