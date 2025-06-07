Harrington Investments INC Sells 26 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Harrington Investments INC reduced its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.1% during the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $119,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 32,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,741,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,042.86, for a total transaction of $793,616.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,773.08. This represents a 56.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.12, for a total value of $1,160,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,205,523.20. The trade was a 10.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,205 shares of company stock worth $2,255,320. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GWW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. William Blair upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $966.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,097.00 to $1,144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,123.13.

Read Our Latest Report on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of GWW opened at $1,094.92 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $876.28 and a 12-month high of $1,227.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,032.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1,057.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.51 by $0.35. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $2.26 per share. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 23.21%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.