Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $745,000 Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 534.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 581.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.6%

Brown & Brown stock opened at $110.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.31 and a 52-week high of $125.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.26. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

