American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Director 325 Capital Llc Sells 27,523 Shares

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) Director 325 Capital Llc sold 27,523 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $769,543.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,909,887.08. The trade was a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

325 Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Public Education alerts:

On Friday, June 6th, 325 Capital Llc sold 214,396 shares of American Public Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $6,011,663.84.

On Thursday, June 5th, 325 Capital Llc sold 103,522 shares of American Public Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $2,920,355.62.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, 325 Capital Llc sold 54,913 shares of American Public Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $1,610,049.16.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, 325 Capital Llc sold 54,913 shares of American Public Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $1,610,049.16.

On Monday, June 2nd, 325 Capital Llc sold 79,791 shares of American Public Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $2,340,270.03.

On Friday, May 30th, 325 Capital Llc sold 127,406 shares of American Public Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $3,752,106.70.

American Public Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $28.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Public Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $164.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.92 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APEI shares. William Blair raised shares of American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on American Public Education from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on American Public Education from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on American Public Education from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Public Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APEI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 23.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 297,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 55,708 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 7.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 97,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 4.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 538,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,018,000 after acquiring an additional 21,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.