Curat Global LLC Takes Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 58,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 38,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $59.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.02. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.83 and a 1 year high of $61.26.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

