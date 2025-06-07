Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Prospect Financial Services LLC

Prospect Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.9% of Prospect Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Prospect Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.1% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 56,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,471,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Permanent Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP now owns 1,891 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on META. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $705.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $830.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.48.

Shares of META opened at $697.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $587.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $614.84. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $442.65 and a twelve month high of $740.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.19%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.00, for a total value of $348,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,042. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 22,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.85, for a total value of $14,296,645.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,393.55. The trade was a 94.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,171 shares of company stock valued at $35,163,457. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

