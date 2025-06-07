Anuruddha Rathninde Sells 15,000 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $1,546,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,656.62. The trade was a 26.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $103.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.19. The firm has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $64.31 and a 1 year high of $103.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $568,309,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $560,549,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $219,110,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,407,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,912,000 after buying an additional 2,150,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 747.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,186,000 after buying an additional 1,794,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

