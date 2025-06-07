AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca makes up about 1.3% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $1,679,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 18,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $72.88 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $226.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

