The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network trimmed its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,313 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in The Cigna Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of CI opened at $311.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $262.03 and a 12 month high of $370.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $323.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.15.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $388.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.39.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total transaction of $737,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,924.85. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

