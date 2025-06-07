ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CRO Sells $22,320.66 in Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CRO James Blackie sold 4,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $22,320.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 527,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,923,413.68. The trade was a 0.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

James Blackie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 5th, James Blackie sold 2,102 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $11,539.98.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, James Blackie sold 6,282 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $35,179.20.

On Monday, June 2nd, James Blackie sold 3,478 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $19,615.92.

On Monday, March 10th, James Blackie sold 16,767 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $92,889.18.

On Thursday, March 6th, James Blackie sold 800 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $4,648.00.

ONTF stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $235.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89. ON24, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $7.04.

ON24 declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ONTF. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of ON24 from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ON24 from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ON24 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in ON24 by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ON24 by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ON24 by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of ON24 by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

