21,424 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Bought by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 21,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $412,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,310.73. This represents a 6.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $103,245.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,592 shares in the company, valued at $7,818,537.36. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,541 shares of company stock worth $2,079,948. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Trading Up 4.9%

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $68.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.76. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.09 and a 52 week high of $127.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.11%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.