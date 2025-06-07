Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Director Neal A. Shear Sells 4,300 Shares

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,057,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,236.69. The trade was a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.4%

LNG stock opened at $243.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.83. The company has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.82 and a 12-month high of $257.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 373.1% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNG. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.23.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

